Taylor Swift Encourages Fan To Get Her 'Learn On' With Nearly $5K Toward Tuition

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

With the release of Taylor Swift's seventh studio album, Lover, coming up on August 23, it's hard to imagine that the pop star has time to focus on, well, anything else. But as busy as she is, Swift has still managed to find time for other things — like donating thousands of dollars to fans who are struggling to stay afloat financially, for example.

It all started when Ayesha Khurram, a diehard Swiftie, took to her personal Tumblr account to vent about not being able to afford her education. "I truly cannot afford my tuition or rent this semester so if you wanna help me out i'm honestly at that point where i can't really refuse it," she wrote. In an additional comment on the post, she clarified that she was "$5k short." Lo and behold, $6,386.46 CAD — which amounts to roughly $4,800 USD — magically appeared in her PayPal account from Taylor Nation, LLC. "Ayesha, get your learn on girl," Swift wrote along with the donation. "I love you! Taylor."

Understandably, Khurram was in disbelief over Swift's generosity, and to express her gratitude, she took to Instagram to share proof of the PayPal transaction. "I posted about struggling with paying for tuition," she wrote in the caption. "two hours later, i get this in my email. i have no words and i can't stop crying." Khurram also posted a reaction video on Tumblr, thanking Swift for always being there for her. "Taylor, I love you so much," she said through tears. "Every single time in my life that I've been going through something, you've been there for me … thank you, I love you so much!"

But as all devoted Swifties know, this certainly isn't the first time Swift has gone above and beyond for her fans. In October 2018, she quietly donated over $15K to a 19-year-old fan whose mom had been in a coma for three years. The year before, she helped a pregnant fan purchase a house after struggling to make ends meet. And back in 2015, the "You Need to Calm Down" songstress didn't think twice about gifting a fan $1,989 (a nod to her 1989 album) to help pay off student loans. So if you're looking for proof that even the biggest pop stars in the world can find time to give back, here it is.