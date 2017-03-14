Your Complete Album Guide To Taylor Swift’s Reputation

Getty Images

Everything we know so far, from the tour to the potential features

It’s November, which means Taylor Swift season is finally in full swing. Are you ready for it?

The now-enigmatic pop star’s sixth album, Reputation, slithers its way into the world on November 10, more than three years after 1989. It's her longest gap between albums, and the world is wondering: What has she been up to all this time, besides cunningly dodging paparazzi and not doing interviews? It’s hard to tell — Reputation is one of the winter’s most fiercely guarded secrets... and therefore one of the most hotly anticipated ones.

Ahead of its release, here’s everything we know about Reputation so far, from the music to the tour to the potential features.