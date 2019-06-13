Lover It Is! Taylor Swift Unveils The Release Date And Cover Art For Her New Album

Getty Images

Finally, we have answers! During an intimate Instagram Live session on Thursday (June 13), Taylor Swift spilled all the details surrounding her upcoming seventh album, which is titled — drumroll please — Lover.

"Another thing that you were absolutely correct about was the album title. The album is called Lover," Swift spilled, after praising her fans' dedication to hunting the easter eggs she planted in her "ME!" video.

As you might recall, the word "Lover" appeared prominently on that video — in fact, it was so prominent, that fans thought there was no way it would be hidden in such plain sight. Looks like Tay got the last laugh on that one.

Swift further revealed that Lover will arrive on August 23 (because 8+2+3=13, her fave number) and will comprise 18 tracks, including the Brendon Urie-assisted "ME!" Another new single called "You Need to Calm Down" will arrive tonight (yes, tonight!) at midnight, and will be followed by a music video premiering on June 17 on Good Morning America.

Speaking about the album's title, Swift explained, "This album, in tone, it's very romantic. And not just simply thematically, like it's all love songs or something. Because I think that the idea of something being romantic, it doesn't have to be a happy song. I think you can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life. It just kind of looks at those things with a very romantic gaze."

Among Swift's other revelations: there will be four deluxe editions of the album, and she's collaborated with designer Stella McCartney for a collection inspired by the new music. Got all that? Good.

Check out Lover's dreamy, pastel-colored artwork above, and start those countdowns — August 23 will be here before you know it, and you do NOT need to calm down about it.