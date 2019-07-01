How To Explain Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun's Feud To Anyone Who Asks

Taylor Calls Out Scooter (And Others)

The "You Need to Calm Down" singer's blog post was — as you could imagine — anything but calm. In it, she opened up about her failed efforts to gain ownership of her recordings in the past. "For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work," she wrote. "Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and 'earn' one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in." But knowing that Borchetta would wind up selling the label, Swift walked away and signed a deal with Universal's Republic Records in 2018 — one that would give her ownership of all her master recordings going forward.

Of course, this new deal with Republic meant that she was entrusting Borchetta with the masters from the first decade of her career. But by selling Big Machine to Braun — best known as the longtime manager of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — Swift feels Borchetta betrayed that trust, especially because, according to her, Borchetta was well aware of her negative feelings toward Braun.

The pop star then went on to call out specific instances she felt bullied by Braun and his clients, including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Bieber. "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter," Swift added. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."