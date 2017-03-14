Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift Unveils Her Bad Girl Side In 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video Clip

A few hours after Taylor Swift released her first Reputation single "Look What You Made Me Do," the singer revealed a first look at the music video on "Good Morning America." The full music video will debut at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The short clip has Swift taking on various baddie looks. She has long, sharp talons with snake jewelry slithering up her fingers, as she embodies a film noir character ready for revenge. At some points, she's wearing a '40s-era bob, and in others, she lets her natural curls fall over an all black outfit.

Perhaps one of the most striking scenes? Her new squad. At the end of the teaser, Swift fronts a band of men while staring down the camera with a feisty glare. Todrick Hall is to her right.

A few more images reveal Swift sitting on a throne (QUEEN!), swinging playfully on a swing, and biting into a diamond necklace (Taylor, that's not food!).

Swift dropped the Right Said Fred-sampling song late on Thursday night, signaling the end of an era for her. In the song, produced by friend Jack Antonoff, she declares: "I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! 'Cause she's dead!"

The singer is nominated for Best Collaboration at the 2017 VMAs for her team-up with Zayn, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever" from the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack. Tune in Sunday to watch the full "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

The 2017 VMAs touch down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See the full list of nominees and vote for Best New Artist now!