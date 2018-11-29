11 Must-See Moments From Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries

Getty Images

The light is coming, and the wait is over — Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Diaries finally hit YouTube Premium today (November 29). The four-part docu-series, directed by Alfredo Flores, is an intimate adventure that revolves around the singer's 2017 tour, all the way up to the release of this year's Sweetener. Live performances of every Dangerous Woman track are accounted for, and Grande appears alongside her friends and choreographers Scott and Brian Nicholson in enlightening interviews throughout.

While certain aspects of Grande's life are purposely left out of the project (if you're only here for dirt about her love life, move along), the doc does give fans a revealing look at her life on the road and in the studio. Below, check out 11 of the best moments from all four episodes, in chronological order.