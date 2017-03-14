Ariana Grande Debuted 'Only 1' Live And Got A Sweet Intro From Pete At Her L.A. Sweetener Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"It feels so good to be so young and have this fun and be successful," Ariana Grande sang to 1,600 screaming fans at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night (August 25). Perched on a stool in the center of the ornate theater's stage, the 25-year-old celebrated that oh-so-sweet success with her third — and possibly final — Sweetener Sessions show.

And Ari definitely had a lot to celebrate — not only is Sweetener the No. 1 album in the country, but Saturday also marked the fourth anniversary of her sophomore LP, My Everything. She commemorated both milestones during the intimate, no-frills show, which found her performing almost the entirety of Sweetener (pour one out for "The Light is Coming") and throwing in a couple surprise song selections. Below, check out the evening's dreamiest moments.