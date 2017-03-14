Everything You Need To Know About The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chris Pratt Receives The Generation Award

He may not be the tallest, but Chris Pratt does have a leg up on his fellow Chrises at this year’s awards ceremony: He joins the Fast & Furious franchise, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Cruise, and more as the Generation Award recipient. From capturing hearts as simple Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation to his reign over two major franchises, Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy (with a third — Indiana Jones — in the works), it’s high time for this Chris’s outstanding achievement to be recognized.