Everything You Need To Know About The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are about to roll into action! The ceremony honors the best entertainment that the year had to offer, with all your favorite actors on hand to join the celebration. But before we get to the Barker Hangar for the big night, here's everything you need to know about the Movie & TV Awards, airing on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
Tiffany Haddish Is The Hostess With The Mostest
After buzzing through some unusual vocal warm-ups and studying her nominee flash cards, she ready! The comedian is set to serve the laughs when she takes the stage — and there’s a chance she’ll leave Barker Hangar with more than just the audience’s appreciation. Haddish is up for the Golden Popcorn in four categories for her role in Girls Trip: Best Comedic Performance, Scene Stealer, Best Musical Moment, and Best Movie.
Black Panther And Stranger Things Lead The Pack Of Nominees
Is King T’Challa any match for the Mind Flayer? We’re all about to find out. Black Panther and Stranger Things are tied for the most nominations with seven each. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman, Thor, and all of the Avengers will duke it out in the Best Fight category. See the full list of nominees.
Best Musical Moment Contenders Are Here
New to the show last year, the Best Musical Moment category is back! This year, Riverdale High’s Carrie: The Musical performance faces off against Zac Efron and Zendaya’s high-flying spectacular in The Greatest Showman and six other stand-out acts. Voting for the category is open on MTV’s Instagram Stories until Saturday, June 16, at 5 p.m. ET.
Chris Pratt Receives The Generation Award
He may not be the tallest, but Chris Pratt does have a leg up on his fellow Chrises at this year’s awards ceremony: He joins the Fast & Furious franchise, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Cruise, and more as the Generation Award recipient. From capturing hearts as simple Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation to his reign over two major franchises, Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy (with a third — Indiana Jones — in the works), it’s high time for this Chris’s outstanding achievement to be recognized.
This Year’s Trailblazer Is Lena Waithe
Since her historic Emmy win, Lena Waithe has launched her own Showtime series, starred in a Steven Spielberg movie, mentored young writers, and been a voice of hope for women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community. She’s capping off her whirlwind year by taking home the Trailblazer Award, adding her name to a legacy shared with Emma Stone, Shailene Woodley, and other role models.
Mustard And Nick Jonas & Chloe x Halle Will Provide The Vibes
What’s an awards show without some stellar performances? Get ready for Mustard and Nick Jonas to hit the stage for the debut performance of their latest, “Anywhere.” Then, prepare for Chloe x Halle to fill the room with their velvety vocals on a medley of their tunes, “The Kids Are Alright” and “Warrior.”
Mila Kunis, Michael B. Jordan, And More Are On Hand To Present
In between the heartfelt acceptance speeches, the presenters will be there to remind everyone else what an honor it is to be nominated. Mila Kunis, Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Common are all ready to report for duty.
Don't forget to tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.