2018 MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS NOMINATIONS: SEE THE FULL LIST

Netflix/New Line Cinema/Marvel Studios

We’ll have to get extra security at this year’s show just in case Best Villain nominee Pennywise decides to show up

When it comes to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Black Panther is king. The nominations for this year’s big show are finally here, and to the surprise of absolutely no one T'Challa and the Dora Milaje are coming for that Golden Popcorn with a whopping seven nominations. Now that deserves a Wakanda Forever salute.

Ryan Coogler's record-smashing Marvel masterpiece scored key nominations, including Best Movie; Scene Stealer for breakout Letitia Wright; and Best Villain for Michael B. Jordan's retainer-breaking baddie, Erik Killmonger. But Black Panther isn’t the only Marvel movie in the mix. Avengers: Infinity War picked up three nominations, giving us the Killmonger vs. Thanos showdown we've been waiting for with host Tiffany Haddish stepping in to officiate on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Over on the TV side, 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale make their Movie & TV Awards debut with Riverdale High sweethearts Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) scoring a coveted Best Kiss nom, and Katherine Langford landing a nod for her harrowing work in the Netflix drama. But it’s that other Netflix show, Stranger Things, that proved to be as unstoppable as the Demogorgon with six noms overall.

Vote now for your 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees:

BEST MOVIE (Presented by Toyota)

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES

The Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul's Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

Get your popcorn ready! Voting is live now at MTV.com and additional categories and honors are still to come. Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.