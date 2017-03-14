Netflix/20th Century Fox

It's time to celebrate the musical moments that had you singing along in your seat

It's Riverdale vs. The Greatest Showman For Best Musical Moment At The Movie & TV Awards

As is customary, the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards have saved the best for last — the best category, that is: Best Musical Moment.

From Riverdale's shocking musical episode to Timothée Chalamet's heartbreaking final scene in Call Me By Your Name and Zac Efron and Zendaya's gravity-defying showstopper in The Greatest Showman, the Movie & TV Awards are celebrating the most iconic musical moments of the year. But it's up to you to determine which moment takes home the coveted Golden Popcorn.

Fans will vote for their favorite musical moment in a bracket-style tournament consisting of three rounds exclusively on MTV's Instagram Stories. It's simple: In the first two rounds, you use polling stickers to vote for your fave, and in the final round, all you have to do is swipe up. See? It's as easy as pulling off a colorful choreographed musical montage to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" in the middle of campus.

So strike up the band, queue up the karaoke machine, and let's celebrate this year's nominees for Best Musical Moment:

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (Powered by truth®)

Black-ish (Cast performs "Freedom")

Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

Girls Trip (dance battle)

Love, Simon ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence)

Riverdale (Cast performs "A Night We’ll Never Forget")

Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take")

The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars")

This Is Us (Kate sings "Landslide")

Voting on MTV's Instagram Stories is now open and concludes Saturday, June 16 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

And don't forget to tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.