Cynthia Parkhusrt/PRNewsfoto/Interscope Records/Getty Images

Mustard And Nick Jonas, Chloe X Halle Will Take The Stage At MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards just got a lot more buff and a whole lot more angelic.

This year's show was already set to be Hollywood's biggest bash of the year, and the party is even more exciting now that Mustard, Nick Jonas, and Chloe x Halle have been added as the evening's performers.

Superstar producer Mustard will team up with Jonas for the debut performance of their new single, "Anywhere." It'll be a big night for the singer/actor, who's also nominated for Best On-Screen Team alongside his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan.

While Mustard and Jonas will supply the sultry vibes, R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle will bring plenty of empowering energy. The Beyoncé protégés will hit the stage for a medley of "The Kids Are Alright" and "Warrior" from their recently released debut album. The latter song was a show-stopping anthem from A Wrinkle in Time, and you can bet it'll be equally as powerful on stage.

As if that news wasn't exciting enough, we're also pleased to reveal the evening's first line-up of celeb presenters (drumroll please): Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, and Common. They'll all join host Tiffany Haddish, Generation Award recipient Chris Pratt, and Trailblazer Award honoree Lena Waithe when the show airs on June 18 from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

You'd better tune in — otherwise, Jonas will be very sad.

Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.