Chris Pratt Will Receive The Generation Award At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

There’s a Milano-sized parking spot with his name on it

Things may get chaotic in the galaxy, but here’s one major victory for Star-Lord: Chris Pratt will be presented with the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

He'll be joining the elite ranks of the Fast & Furious franchise, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Tom Cruise, and more celebrated stars as a recipient of the top honor, which recognizes outstanding achievement in entertainment.

Of course, Pratt is no stranger to the ceremony. The actor already has one Golden Popcorn decorating his shelves, having taken home the award for Best Action Performance in 2016 after receiving a total of seven nominations over the years.

Pratt first charmed his way into all of our hearts on NBC's Parks and Recreation before starring in mega-franchises Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, and showing off his versatility in prestige films like Zero Dark Thirty and The Magnificent Seven.

Most recently, the leading man appeared alongside fellow Generation Award winner Robert Downey Jr. in box office record-breaker Avengers: Infinity War, and he's sure to make even more waves when he returns as dinosaur whisperer Owen Grady in this summer's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Tiffany Haddish is set to host the annual event, where Black Panther and Stranger Things lead the nominees with seven and six nominations — including in the Best Movie and Best Show categories — respectively.

Voting is live now at MTV.com, and check out the list of nominees here. Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.