Lena Waithe's Hot Streak Continues With Trailblazer Award At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are about to get a lot more inspiring with Lena Waithe in attendance. The Emmy winner will be honored with this year's Trailblazer Award, given to game-changers in entertainment who are blazing new paths for themselves and others.

Through writing and acting, Waithe has wielded her voice with stunning results during her short time in the spotlight. She became the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award for comedy writing for a sharp and tender episode of Master of None based on her own coming-out story. Soon after, Waithe aimed to humanize life in Chicago’s South Side with the launch of her critically acclaimed Showtime series, The Chi, and she proudly played queer character Aech in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. Next, she’ll show what life is really like for young adults with her upcoming TBS show, Twenties.

Away from the camera, Waithe has made it her mission to pay it forward. She serves as a mentor for young writers through a partnership with The Black List, and she’s been an avid supporter of the Time’s Up movement since its inception, never skipping an opportunity to encourage others to fearlessly be who they are. Case in point: the actress/writer/producer made a bold statement at the Catholicism-inspired 2018 Met Gala in a flowing rainbow cape.

This year's ceremony will be Waithe's first time attending the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she also picked up her first-ever nomination in the Best On-Screen Team category alongside her Ready Player One castmates.

Chris Pratt will receive the Generation Award and Tiffany Haddish is set to host the annual event, where we'll find out once and for all whether Wonder Woman or Black Panther can defeat the Avengers in a superhero showdown for the ages — or if a deranged clown and a funny group of girlfriends can best them all.

Voting is live now at MTV.com. Tune in to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.