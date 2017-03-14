Get Ready: Tiffany Haddish Is Hosting The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Elton Anderson Jr.

It hasn’t even been a year since her breakout performance in Girls Trip, and comedienne Tiffany Haddish has already accomplished more career milestones than most do in an entire lifetime.

So, how does the shiniest Hollywood newcomer follow up a raunchy, record-breaking comedy, a bestselling memoir, a new TV show, a Saturday Night Live hosting gig, a New York Film Critics Circle award, announcing this year's Academy Award nominees, meeting Oprah, and scoring director Paul Thomas Anderson's digits? By hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT!

Haddish broke the "off-the-chain" news herself on Thursday, February 22, taking to Instagram to preview what is sure to be a hilarious evening.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will once again bring the biggest names from film and television together to celebrate the year's best pop culture moments — and dole out those coveted Golden Popcorns.

The 2018 categories and nominees will be announced at a later date. But mark your calendars, because you don't want to miss the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.