Nick Jonas And Mustard Have An EDM Hit On Their Hands With ‘Anywhere’

Cynthia Parkhurst/Interscope Records

It's been an eternity since we've gotten new music from Nick Jonas (actually just eight months, but whatever), and he must've heard our cries for more because he's finally back with a brand new song.

For his first release this year, Jonas joined forces with prolific producer DJ Mustard, who's apparently changed his name and now goes by just plain ol' Mustard. Though he's mostly known for his booming hip-hop production — he's crafted beats for everyone from Rae Sremmurd to Rihanna — Mustard knows a thing or two about making a solid pop song. On "Anywhere" — which was co-written by Anderson .Paak — Mustard whips up some atmospheric synths, giving Jonas a cool backdrop to croon about lost love. "You could be anywhere right now, it ain't hard to see / I'll be your light, if you say the words for me," he sings on the sweet, upbeat chorus, right as the bass drops. Keep this one on hand for the summertime.

Jonas's last album was 2016's Last Year Was Complicated, but he did bless us with a couple new singles last year, like "Remember I Told You" with Anne-Marie and Mike Posner. There was also the EDM earworm "Find You," and his Fifty Shades Darker collab with Nicki Minaj, "Bom Bidi Bom." Here's hoping "Anywhere" is just the beginning of more new Jonas songs in 2018.