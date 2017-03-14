Getty Images

Is Cardi B's 'Bickenhead' Her Next 'Bodak Yellow'? And More Moments From Invasion Of Privacy

Invasion of Privacy is savvy. Instead of bloated, Cardi B's debut album is concise. Rather than chase pop trends, the album's best songs reconfigure pop around the Bronx rapper's charisma and raw personality. The project's greatest achievement is a complex dilemma made to look simple.

How do you seamlessly distill the essence of Cardi B — the former stripper with a chip on her shoulder, the brash Billboard hitmaker, queen of 'hood anthems — into one album? Simple: You let Cardi be Cardi.

With each passing song, Cardi crosses off another demographic. There are club records, backyard bops, and international behemoths for days. However, the consistency of the album introduces a challenging question. If last summer was ruled by "Bodak Yellow," what song off Cardi's debut represents her next gargantuan hit?