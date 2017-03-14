Cardi B Turned The BET Stage Into A Bronx Bodega For Her ‘Bodak Yellow’ Performance

Getty Images

Cardi B — who once proudly declared herself a “regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx” — paid homage to her native borough with a dazzling performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards last night (October 10).

Unsurprisingly, Cardi performed “Bodak Yellow,” giving the chart-topping hit the victory lap it deserves after it continued making history this week. After a montage of video moments to remind us of Cardi’s blessed come-up, she busted through the doors of a fake bodega, dressed in a massive, multi-colored fur coat. The stage was styled like a real Bronx street corner, complete with street benches and dancers who shot dice and did pull-ups. But it was Cardi herself who grabbed all the attention, giving us her most energetic performance since this year’s VMA pre-show.

Cardi's performance topped off a huge evening for her — she also took home the awards for Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year, and Best New Artist. Oh, and she had the honor of meeting Asahd Khaled. Not a bad night at all.