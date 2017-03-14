Cardi B Warns An Unfaithful Man To 'Be Careful' On New Song

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B's "Be Careful" doesn't seem like a Cardi B song. Instead, the third single from the Bronx rapper's highly-anticipated debut album, Invasion of Privacy, sounds like a diary entry from Belcalis Almanzar. On the surface, the "Ex-Factor"-interpolating song is a simple story about cheating. Cardi's pop culture-laden bars hammer this home: "I wanna get married like the Currys, Steph and Ayesha shit / But we more like Belly, Tommy and Keisha shit / Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit / Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit."

However, "Be Careful" is also about the dichotomy of love and the fleeting feeling of pride that gives way to worthlessness after being betrayed by a lover. During the chorus, Cardi warns the mysterious man, "Yeah, it's not a threat, it's a warnin' / Be careful with me." But the declaration is undercut during the second verse when she admits his infidelity has her "lookin' in the mirror different / Thinkin' I'm flawed because you inconsistent."

Many fans have concluded that the song is about Offset. In the April issue of Cosmopolitan, Cardi described the pressure of so many people having an opinion on Offset's cheating allegations.

"It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'" Cardi said. "I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why."

Now that Cardi B addressed her thoughts on the unknown cheater on wax, people might "Be Careful" with sharing their opinions on the star's love life.