Cardi B Reveals Invasion Of Privacy Tracklist, Hints At ‘More Surprises’ Ahead

Cardi B’s hotly anticipated debut, Invasion of Privacy, is now etched in stone. With two days to go until the album’s release, the Bronx queen has unveiled its tracklist, revealing the titles of the 13 songs we’ll all be spinning come Friday.

Of course, the already-iconic “Bodak Yellow,” is accounted for, as well as the recently released “Be Careful.” Then there are some possibly marriage-focused/Offset-dedicated tracks, like “Ring” and “I Do.” The biggest takeaway, though, is that there are only two features, both of which have we’ve already heard — “Drip,” featuring Migos, arrived Tuesday night (April 3), while the 21 Savage-assisted “Bartier Cardi” arrived late last year and got an ultra-luxe video last week. Cardi seems to be doing most of the heavy lifting herself on Invasion of Privacy, which should hopefully put her haters’ doubts to sleep.

Along with unveiling the album’s tracklist, Cardi also put the kibosh on any more questions from her feverish fans, telling them to wait and see what Friday has in store. She also hinted at “some surprises,” which, knowing Cardi, could mean anything.

Invasion of Privacy is out this Friday, April 6. The next night, Cardi will perform for the first time on Saturday Night Live. Then, on April 9, she’ll make history as the first co-host of The Tonight Show. Get used to seeing her everywhere.