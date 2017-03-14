Cardi B, The Beatles, And Ashanti Are Now Part Of A Rare Musical Club

Getty Images

The Beatles and Cardi B have more in common than you think. Both acts rely on the letter "B" in their name, all of the artists made it from humble beginnings performing in English pubs or New York strip clubs, and now they share a distinction in our hearts and on the charts. According to Billboard, Cardi B is the third artist to have her first three Hot 100 entries in the top 10 at the same time.

The only two acts to share this feat are The Beatles and Ashanti. This achievement also makes Cardi B the first rapper to hold the accomplishment. The three songs that helped Cardi B net the win are G-Eazy's "No Limit," Migos's "MotorSport," and her own "Bodak Yellow." The songs are at No. 4, No. 7, and No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

However, the good news doesn't stop there. Cardi took to Twitter to announce that "Bartier Cardi," debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. In typical Cardi fashion, she posted a hilarious and heartwarming video on Twitter to commemorate the moment. Keep winning, Cardi.