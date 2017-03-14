Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and 12 More Of The Best BRIT Awards Looks

Despite the frigid temperatures outside, your fave celebrities debuted sizzling hot styles on the red carpet at the 2018 BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday (February 21).
Among the highlights: Camila Cabello wore a gown made for a princess, Justin Timberlake bundled up, Ed Sheeran sparked marriage rumors, and several stars accessorized with white roses to show their support for the Time’s Up movement. See all the best and boldest looks below.
Dua Lipa
Dua said “IDGAF” about subtlety and opted for this showstopper: a pale pink ruffled mini dress with a fluffy train that goes for miles.
Camila Cabello
Camila looked like an elegant princess in a power blue semi-sheer gown with a long, flowing skirt. She topped off her look with a loose, wavy braid, giving it an oh-so-effortless touch.
Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole
The gorgeous couple put pesky relationship rumors to rest when they showed up hand in hand on the red carpet. Wonder who’s watching baby Bear on their big night out?
Haim
Trio of rockstars or flock or fairies? Danielle, Este, and Alana went boho-glam in flowing, long-sleeved gowns and delicate flower crowns that brought some California flavor to the British carpet.
Ed Sheeran
Ed wore a white rose on his lapel, but it’s his hands that everyone’s focused on. He’s been fueling rumors that he already married his fiancée, Cherry Seaborn, after being seen wearing a band on his left ring finger. What’s the deal, Ed?!
Millie Bobby Brown
The Stranger Things star paired her white rose with a polka dot-printed dress that gets an Eleven out of 10 on the style scale.
Troye Sivan
Oh my my my, Troye looks every bit the budding style icon in a classic black leather jacket.
Hailey Baldwin
The 21-year-old model went “Hot Topic goes chic” this year by pairing her form-fitting gown with edgy black lipstick.
Justin Timberlake
The Man of the Woods singer opted for a classic (thankfully non-camo) suit, but cozied up with a bold red scarf. Gotta stay warm out there.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie took time out from recording her fourth album to stun in a plunging, ruffled dress that matched the red carpet.
Rita Ora
Never say Rita doesn’t love drama! The singer turned heads in a strapless couture feathered gown that puts her dresses in the “For You” video to shame.
Sam Smith
Sam, who has never met a colorful suit he didn’t like, opted for a red and navy look that’s both low-key and sharp at the same time.
Emma Bunton
The Spice Girl looked so much more “posh” than “baby” in a shiny, sexy trench coat.
Little Mix
As always, the British girl group kept everyone on their toes with their unpredictable but awesomely trendy style.