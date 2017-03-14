Liam Payne And Rita Ora Have A Steamy Mansion Rendezvous In ‘For You’ Video

YouTube

Liam Payne and Rita Ora get literally high on love in the lavish, whimsical video for their Fifty Shades Freed collab, “For You.”

Looking every bit the Disney princess, Ora wears a voluminous, show-stopping red gown while frolicking around a sprawling estate filled with flowers. Payne, meanwhile, is posted up in the bedroom, clutching a glass of whiskey and looking dapper as hell in a sleek black suit (Christian Grey who?!). They eventually meet in the foyer, but not before they take turns levitating as roses bloom and fireworks erupt around them. The sparks are palpable, the chemistry is strong, and the vocals are, of course, off the charts. This is what true love looks like, everyone.

“For You” is the lead single from Fifty Shades Freed, the third and final installment of the erotic blockbuster franchise. The film hits theaters on February 9, the same day its accompanying, star-studded soundtrack arrives.