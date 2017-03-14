Dua Lipa Recruits Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, And More For Her 'IDGAF' Girl Gang

YouTube/BBC Radio 1

From the beginning, Dua Lipa's been all about surrounding herself with a girl gang. In her "New Rules" video, they're there to bolster her as she tries to get over an ex, and in the mesmerizing clip for "IDGAF," they show two sides of the same struggle.

When she stopped by BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge recently to perform that song, she had to have a proper squad back her up — this time, though, she assembled her own supergroup for the rendition.

Yep, that's Charli XCX, Alma, Zara Larsson, and MØ lending their voices to this pumped-up version of Dua's empowerment mini-anthem.

Alma and MØ both appeared on Charli's Pop 2 mixtape, which dropped at the end of 2017. Fans have called for a Dua and Zara team-up since at least 2016.

This group "IDGAF" effort pairs nicely with Dua's recent appearance on Ellen, where she did "New Rules" with some pink robe-clad dancers replicating bits from the video. Along with a gentle Arctic Monkey cover, this collab shows the range of performances Dua can give during — as the Mello Yello crewneck she sports in both videos suggests — the same session. Check it out above.