Ed Sheeran Secretly Got Engaged — See His ‘Perfect’ Announcement

Getty Images

Noted wedding crasher and proposal architect Ed Sheeran has some happy news: He’s having a ceremony of his own! The singer announced on Saturday (January 20) that he’s engaged to longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a pic of him kissing his bride-to-be. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Sheeran, 26, and Seaborn, 25, have known each other since they were kids and attended the same high school in their native U.K. The kindred spirits lost touch until 2015, when they rekindled their old friendship and began dating. People repots they recently moved in together.

While the couple may have kept their engagement secret for a few weeks, Sheeran has been open about his love for Seaborn. Back in October, he revealed to Radio.com that Seaborn inspired his recent chart-topping hit “Perfect,” adding that she’s “undoubtedly” “the one.”

The only question is, will Sheeran choose “Perfect” — or one of his other nuptial-friendly ballads, like “Thinking Out Loud” — as his official wedding song? Or perhaps he'll pen an original number just for the occasion? Stay tuned to find out!