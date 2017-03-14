Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Liam Payne Says Watching His Son Bear Grow Up Is 'Amazing To See'

In March 2017, Liam Payne's partner, Cheryl Cole, gave birth to their first child, a son. They later revealed they'd named this son Bear — as in 🐻 — but that's about all they've made the public privy to since then.

And that's cool! If I was famous and had a baby, I'd be like, nope, never going outside, never posing for photographs, no thanks. That's why the snippets we've seen of Bear (excuse me, "Beh") have been the ones his parents have wanted to show.

The one below, which Liam shared recently in an Instagram post recapping his personal and professional highs of 2017, shows approximately 30 percent of little Bear. That's a lot, all things considered.

"Holding him for the first time is a memory I will never forget and watching him grow up is just amazing to see," Liam wrote in the caption. Aw.

But wait a minute, you might be saying. Haven't we seen this obscured, Yeezy-centric pic of the young cub before?

Indeed we have, as Liam first posted it to Instagram at the end of June. This means our "new" peek at Bear is actually a rerun. But I bet you haven't seen this one before.

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

While not technically a photo of Bear Payne, it does have a bear (radio host Nick Grimshaw in a suit) and a Payne (Liam), so it's close enough. Here's hoping 2018 brings an actual photo of baby Bear.

And if it doesn't, at least we know it will definitely bring Liam's upcoming Fifty Shades Freed collaboration with Rita Ora, called "For You," due out in January.