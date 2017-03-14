Capitol/YouTube

Troye Sivan Can't Stop Dancing In The Dark In 'My My My!' Video

Troye Sivan is back, and he can't stop dancing in the dark.

It's been just over two years since he dropped his debut album, Blue Neighbourhood, and followed it up with a collection of remixes. Now, Sivan's unveiling his new music, with the first taste being the minimal and clubby "My My My!" and an accompanying dynamic, stark, nightcrawling video directed by Grant Singer.

If the concept of a pop singer swaying and twirling round in a variety of locales seems familiar, that's because it's a classic video treatment — but also because last year, Singer directed Lorde's "Green Light," which follows a similar path. Here, Sivan's sashaying movements pair perfectly with the song's steady pulse and swelling chorus hook.

The charged-up "My My My!" is just the start of more new music from a new Sivan album, reportedly due out later this year. In the meantime, keep this one on repeat.