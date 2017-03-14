Here's Why Halsey, Dua Lipa, And More Will Wear White Roses To The Grammys

Taylor Hill/Getty Images + Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Many across the music industry will show their solidarity with Time's Up at the ceremony on January 28

After attendees of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards showed their support for Time's Up with black gowns, black tuxes, and pins bearing the initiative's logo, it appears that many going to the 2018 Grammy Awards will follow suit — but this time with white roses.

Voices in Entertainment — a group of 15 women spearheaded by Meg Harkins, the SVP of Marketing at Roc Nation, and Karen Rait, who handles Rhythmic Promotion at Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records — released a statement that encourages Grammy guests to wear a white rose to the ceremony on January 28. Inspired by Time's Up's call for action at the Golden Globes, they chose the white rose because it's a symbol that "stands for hope, peace, sympathy and resistance."

Several artists have already committed to Voices in Entertainment's suggestion, including Halsey, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Kelly Clarkson.

For Harkins and Rait, it was important that Voices in Entertainment support Time's Up while leading the charge in their own branch of the entertainment industry, and that's why they reached out to its organizers before moving forward with Grammy night plans.

"It is an important conversation politically in our country, and it's also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies," Harkins told The Hollywood Reporter. "We need to say if anyone is feeling like they're being discriminated against and they don't feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them." Rait agreed: "Music artists have a lot of impact ... So it's only fitting that that music's biggest night show the support for equality and safety in the workplace and that people need to be cognizant of their fellow employees."

The Grammys, which will take place at Madison Square Garden on January 28, will be broadcast on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. E.T.