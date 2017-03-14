Sorry, But The Illuminati Totally Controlled The 2017 VMAs

Getty Images

Another year, another (Illuminati-controlled) VMAs.

It’s my sincere regret to inform you — for the fourth year in a row — that the Illuminati pulled all the strings at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. Yep, the secretive global elite were back and weirder than ever at the Katy Perry-hosted bash on Sunday night (August 27), where they attempted to brainwash the masses with their New World Order agenda. Want the proof? Of course you do, so embrace your inner conspiracy theorist and check it out.

So there you have it! See you next year for another edition of “Let me pummel you with silly Illuminati theories that I really, really hope you know are not meant to be taken literally!”

The 2017 VMAs touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!