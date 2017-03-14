2017 MTV VMA Winners: See the Full List

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are underway. Hosted by Katy Perry, the star-studded evening is already looking to be full of surprises, heartfelt moments and an incredible slate of musical performances. Fans can look forward to performances by Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Kendrick Lamar, who leads with a whopping eight nominations.

Like the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year, tonight's ceremony has done away with gendered categories. The Artist of the Year award will be the first time male and female musicians will go head-to-head. And later on, P!nk will be honored with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her contributions over the years to pop culture and fashion, in addition to music and music videos.

Here are all of the big winners so far:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Winner:

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

BEST POP

Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Winner: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE

Winner: Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

SONG OF SUMMER

Despacito Remix - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

Down - Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane

OMG - Camila Cabello ft. Quavo

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato

There’s Nothing Holding Me Back - Shawn Mendes

Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna

Winner: XO Tour Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner:

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Procter)

Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

Winner: Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Winner:

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner:

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Winner: Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Jae Blaze, Guapo, Matthew Pasterisa, Teyana Taylor & Derek Watkins) BEST EDITING

Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Winner: Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!