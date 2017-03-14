Lorde's Jaw-Dropping VMA Performance Involved Zero Singing

Getty Images

Your Lorde and savior arrived at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards looking like a regal "moon princess," and her performance Sunday (August 27) was equally jaw-dropping. When she took center stage at the Forum in Inglewood, California next to an old-school boombox, fans expected to hear her sweeping vocals in "Homemade Dynamite." As per usual, she exceeded expectations, but this time, she left her microphone behind.

Lorde casually transformed the stage into her personal dance floor, crawling on the ground and grooving like no one was watching — except, of course, millions of people were. A squad of backup dancers joined her for the elaborate choreography, which included lifts, jumps, throws, and so much more. Basically, Lorde took her famous "Green Light" moves and turned them up a notch.

MTV

The fan-favorite song off Melodrama ended on a triumphant note, with your girl sprawled out on the stage. Can you believe she was actually fighting off the flu at this very moment? It's going to take a lot more than a few germs to slow Lorde down.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!