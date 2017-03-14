Kendrick Lamar Kicked Off The VMAs By Lighting Everything On Fire

Getty

How do you kick off the biggest party of the year? If you’re Kendrick Lamar, it’s simple: You light everything — and everyone — on fire, and rap your ass off through the ashes.

At the VMAs on Sunday night (August 27), Kendrick — who leads this year’s pack of nominees with eight nods under his (kung fu) belt — opened the show with a DAMN. double feature. First up was a guitar-punctuated “DNA.,” which K-Dot tore through while casually dodging ninjas. Once he made his way to the main stage, he launched straight into “HUMBLE.” and that’s when things took an alarmingly fiery turn. Cue a giant, blazing grid wall and a swordsman whose entire body was engulfed in flames.

Now this is how you open a show and cement your place in VMA history. Never say Kendrick doesn’t bring the heat.

