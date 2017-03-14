Christopher Polk/Getty Images

By Charles Holmes

We don’t deserve Cardi B. At the 2017 VMA Pre-Show, Bronx’s finest destroyed the red carpet with her performance of “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi’s talent and charisma shined as bright as her disco ball-inspired outfit. Flanked by two dancers, she effortlessly ripped into the chorus that has left cars, dance floors, and arenas shaking all summer. “These expensive, these is red bottoms, these is bloody shoes,” spit the Bronx native as she moved with the tenacity of someone who knew they were always destined to be a star.

In an interview before her performance, pre-show host Charlamagne tha God asked Cardi if she could have envisioned performing at the VMAs. “I was thinking the beginning of the year. I kept asking like my brothers, ‘You think they gonna invite me to the VMAs?'" Cardi said. “Its like not only am I invite: I’m performing. I’m presenting. This is like, Jesus, thank you very much. My family is watching me. People in the projects is watching me. I think the whole Bronx is watching me.”

In late June, Cardi B revealed what inspired “Bodak Yellow.” We’ll give you a hint — her flow is reminiscent of a song from a Florida rapper, who goes by the name Kodak Black.

Cardi’s performance was confident, seductive, and proved why all of her current success is well deserved. The realest in the game had one of the biggest nights of her career. Now that’s what we call bloody moves.

