Miley Cyrus Shows She’s Both Wiser And ‘Younger Now’ At The VMAs

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has brought her music videos to life before on the VMA stage, but her performance of “Younger Now” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards reminded us just how how powerful her imagination — and her voice — can be.

After a warm welcome from her friend (and VMA host) Katy Perry, Miley delivered a revival of "Younger Now" that gathered all of the familiar facets of the video IRL. The little kids, this time riding tiny motorcycles; the ageless greasers; the vintage vibe, down to the poodle skirts; the giant horseshoe from her parade float, this time suspended from the ceiling — all were present and accounted for, but this time, they were dressed in neon pops of color instead of the muted tones from the video.

As Miley belted her way through her latest single, the "Younger Now" characters joined her in a flurry of poodle skirts and leather jackets as she worked the catwalk in the middle of the crowd and danced with her timeless crew of beautiful weirdos. Though she kills it on the track, Miley’s voice rose to the roof of the Forum, making it her strongest VMAs showing yet.

Given the personal nature of her new material and the introspection that runs through the song, Miley demonstrated that "Younger Now" is an anthem for those who are wise beyond their years – and it was huge to watch her come full-circle and realize that on the VMA stage.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!