Baby Pics: Here's How All The Teen Mom Tots Were Unveiled To The World

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 mamas have welcomed additional kiddos since they were 16 and pregnant. Through the years, the way these young women have shared a first look at their new babies has changed -- sometimes, it was on the cover of magazine or on their MTV series. But now, the usual method -- and the babes featured in this article -- is for the ladies to introduce their minis to everyone by sharing a photo on their social media accounts (mainly Instagram).
To celebrate Kail's fourth boy Creed -- and Chelsea's upcoming princess -- we're taking a look at the debuts of the MTV munchkins on Instagram and Facebook. Check out the scrumptious roundup below, and do not miss the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, September 1!
-
Jaxie
A heartwarming family hug featuring Mackenzie, Josh and their second-born!
-
Novalee
Catelynn and Tyler's New Year's Day 2015 kiddo made her grand debut on Instagram more than three months after her birth.
-
Jayde
Maci, Taylor, Bentley and pup Bonnie were certainly enjoying the "beautiful new addition" Jayde.
-
Maverick
Two simple words from Maci's third: "Hi, World."
-
Broncs
Mackenzie praised her third-born for being a "fighter" after he arrived at 36 weeks.
-
Watson
Right after Chelsea gave birth to her second child -- and first boy -- she unveiled his face and name.
-
Stella
Pretty in pink! Briana gushed that her daughters Nova and her youngest give her "life."
-
Lux
Kail's third son was unveiled one week after his birth and, at the time, he was referred to as Baby Lo.
-
James
Posted by Amber Portwood Official on Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Memories from the hospital! Mother-son bonding for the first time.
-
Layne
Chelsea received the ultimate birthday present back in 2018: her daughter Layne! August 28 is a very special day in the DeBoer household.
-
Vaeda
This is your home, Baby V!
-
Creed
The moniker of Kail's fourth lad means "guiding principle."