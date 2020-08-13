In honor of Kail's fourth son, we're taking a walk down social media lane

Baby Pics: Here's How All The Teen Mom Tots Were Unveiled To The World

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 mamas have welcomed additional kiddos since they were 16 and pregnant. Through the years, the way these young women have shared a first look at their new babies has changed -- sometimes, it was on the cover of magazine or on their MTV series. But now, the usual method -- and the babes featured in this article -- is for the ladies to introduce their minis to everyone by sharing a photo on their social media accounts (mainly Instagram).

To celebrate Kail's fourth boy Creed -- and Chelsea's upcoming princess -- we're taking a look at the debuts of the MTV munchkins on Instagram and Facebook. Check out the scrumptious roundup below, and do not miss the season premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, September 1!