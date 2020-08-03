Kailyn Lowry Welcomes Fourth Son

Kailyn Lowry, the self-proclaimed "mother of boys," now has FOUR sons!

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed her fourth little guy on July 30, she revealed to E! News. The tiny lad joins big brothers Isaac, Lincoln and Lux in the MTV family. Kail, who began her parenthood journey on the network on 16 and Pregnant Season 2 back in 2010, now has the most children of anyone on the long-running MTV series (including Teen Mom OG).

"No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love," Kailyn shares about the newborn, who weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz. "I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now."

Kail confirmed in February that baby #4 was "coming soon" and a short time after revealed that although she "already knew" it was a boy, the fam was "so excited" when they saw blue at a gender reveal bash. Kail also admitted that, physically, this has been a "really easy pregnancy" but emotionally, it has been her "toughest."

Offer your congrats to Kail and her boys in the comments, then stay with MTV News for munchkin/TM2 updates! And check out a first look at the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, premiering on September 1!