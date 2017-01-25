Meet Baby DeBoer: Chelsea Houska And Cole DeBoer's Son Is Ready For His Close-Up

Cole DeBoer's Instagram

Introducing Watson Cole DeBoer!

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer -- who just welcomed their first child together -- shared a matching snapshot of their sweet (and snoozing) son and even revealed his name.

"Watson Cole," the proud mother of two captioned the Instagram image above, while Cole added on his account "my heart is so full @chelseahouska." Does Baby W resemble his mom or dad? And who can't wait to see this delicious kiddo bonding with Aubree?

Before the Teen Mom 2 sweethearts unveiled their precious "little man"'s face and moniker, they posted a photograph to announce his early arrival (Chelsea was due on Valentine's Day) along with his tiny hand holding his mama's (as seen below).

Be sure to offer your congrats to the family, and keep watching the road to Baby Watson on Teen Mom 2 every Monday at 9/8c! And to celebrate Watson's birthday, here's a look back at the unforgettable moment Aubree learned she would soon have a sibling: