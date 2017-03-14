Kailyn Lowry Offers The Very First Glimpse Of Baby Lo

Kailyn Lowry's third son is almost a week old -- and the Teen Mom 2 cast member just offered the first official look at her little boy.

"Baby Lo," Kail captioned the candid photograph above, which finds the newborn resting comfortably on his loving mama. The peanut's hair -- brings back memories of Isaac's adorable quip about Lincoln's locks right after his baby bro was born.

And speaking of Isaac and Linc, Kail shared two heartwarming photos of her boys all together:

And has Kail decided on a moniker for her tiniest fella? Well, not quite:

But Kail's MTV cohort Chelsea Houska had a few suggestions:

We're waiting for that name reveal, Kail! But in the meantime, keep the pics of your beautiful brood coming!