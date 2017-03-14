Amber Portwood Welcomes Baby Boy James

Amber Portwood's Instagram

We're "sending love" to Amber Portwood: The Teen Mom OG star just welcomed a baby boy!

According to Us Weekly, Baby James arrived on Tuesday, May 8 at 1:39 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Leah's mama first shared in November 2017 that she was expecting her second child -- her first with beau Andrew Glennon. Soon after, the Indiana native divulged that the peanut was a boy, and she later shared he would be named James.

Amber's journey to kiddo No. 2 was documented during this recent season of the long-running series, and she also offered some sweet personal updates -- from Andrew reading baby books to her mini-me "holding a little baby doll getting ready for little brother James" (as seen below).

And now, Baby James is here! Offer your congrats to Amber and her loved ones in the comments -- and for a Teen Mom OG rewind, relive the moment Amber told her family she would soon be a mother of two.