First Photo: Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Brand-New Baby Is Unveiled

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are beginning a new chapter with their brand-new baby girl Vaeda Luma -- and the Teen Mom OG dad offered a look at his bundle of joy happily resting in her abode.

"Welcome home Vaeda!" Ty captioned the photo of the newborn (who arrived a bit ahead of schedule on February 21 at six pounds, 14 ounces) sweetly snoozing along with her furry sibling. "Mommy & Daddy love you so much & can’t wait to watch you grow with love in this crazy family of ours!" Now if we could only get a glimpse of big sister Novalee with Baby V.

While Cate hasn't shared any images of Vaeda, the mom of girls posted a photo of bouquets she received post-birth -- and added #blessed.

Stay with MTV News as we watch the MTV tot grow! But for now, relive the early moments of Cate's pregnancy in the Teen Mom OG clip below.