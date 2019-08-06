Lana Del Rey Was So Affected By Recent Mass Shootings, She Recorded A New Song

(Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

This past weekend, two mass shootings unfolded within 13 hours of each other: one at 10:39 a.m. at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas and another at 1:05 AM at Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton, Ohio. Lana Del Rey, who wrote on Instagram that the recent violence "really affected me on a cellular level," has written a new song called "Looking for America" as a response to these mass shootings and the other 253 that have occurred this year. It's not out yet, but the singer posted a video on Instagram on Monday night (August 5) showing her recording the song in the studio with producer Jack Antonoff.

In the two-minute clip, Lana and Antonoff sit opposite each other as she sings somberly about a country in need of improvements to its gun control. "I'm still looking for my own version of America / One without the gun, where the flag can freely fly," she sings slowly. The accompanying caption explains her feelings behind the song. "Now I know I'm not a politician and I'm not trying to be so excuse me for having an opinion – but in light of all of the mass shootings and the back to back shootings in the last couple of days which really affected me on a cellular level I just wanted to post this video that our engineer Laura took 20 minutes ago," she wrote. There's no release date yet, but it would make sense for the song to drop very soon, given its timeliness.

Lana is preparing to release a new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell, also produced by Antonoff and set to come out on August 30. It features the previously released songs, "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Venice Bitch," "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — But I Have It," and her cover of Sublime's "Doin' Time." She'll be heading out on tour in support of the LP in September.

Watch Lana record "Looking for America" up above.