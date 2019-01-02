Lana Del Rey's New Song Title Is So Long It Won't Fit Here

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey didn't let 2018 escape without pointing us in the direction of her next creative endeavor: a Jack Antonoff-produced album called Norman Fucking Rockwell that features two atmospheric new songs. The first, "Mariners Apartment Complex," was a gauzy, Mazzy Star-type slow burn with an excellent hook (Lana singing "I'm your man" in deep Leonard Cohen breaths), and the second was a 10-minute acid odyssey called "Venice Bitch."

Next week, she's planning to release her third NFR single, and from what she shared on social media late Tuesday night (January 1), it'll be just as moody. It's called "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — But I Have It." (Almost as long as I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It!)

It's hard to hear much past Lana's lyrics here, so there's no confirmation yet whether this will be a rainy-day walk by the crags or a psychedelic journey like the previous two songs. But one standout moment is that she rhymes "debutantes" with "white yachts," which seems right.

Her accompanying caption reveals a plan to release the song on January 9. Lana also revealed she'd "finished a short book of poetry I've been writing over the last 13 months that I'll be putting out later." She also alerted fans that she'd have to miss some upcoming shows that will presumably be announced soon.

"In the meantime though I'd like to apologize in advance for upcoming cancellations of shows you'll be hearing about," she wrote. "I wish I could fulfill those obligations but I won't be able to."

Still, with Norman Fucking Rockwell, a new poetry book, "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing...," and potential new vlogger energy all on the horizon, 2019 is already shaping up to be Lana's year. Check out the song's clip in the IG post above.