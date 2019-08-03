Multiple People Were Shot At A Walmart In El Paso, Texas

JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

The number of total fatalities and injuries is not yet known

A perpetrator attacked a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, August 3. According to local NBC affiliate KTSM, at least 18 people were shot in the attack; the total number of fatalities or injuries is not yet known. El Paso Mayor Dee Margo told KTSM a suspect believed to be involved were taken into custody, which was confirmed by Police Sergeant Enrique Carrillo to the Los Angeles Times.

Per Intelligencer, the attack began around 11am local time; people at the location began tweeting about the attack, and the El Paso Police Department tweeted that the scene was active and that people should avoid the area. The Walmart is part of a larger mall complex called Cielo Vista, on the east side of town; police began evacuating people from the complex as a result of the shooting.

In response to the news, a number of politicians and Presidential hopefuls tweeted their condolences to the city. Former congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso, wrote "Truly heartbreaking. Stay safe, El Paso." He also retweeted information about a family reunification center at a nearby middle school. Julián Castro, who is from nearby San Antonio, called the attack "devastating." As of publish time, neither Senator Ted Cruz nor Senator John Cornyn, both Republicans representing Texas, have tweeted about the attack. President Donald Trump has also yet to address it.

This is at least the 249th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. August 3 is only the 215th day of the year.

This is a developing story. MTV News will update it as we know more.