Lana Del Rey Is Heading Out On Tour To Support Norman Fucking Rockwell

(Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

It feels delicious to say that Lana Del Rey is going on a fucking tour in support of her Norman Fucking Rockwell album, as she announced on Thursday (August 1), partly because the album will arrive soon, and also because continuously typing out this profanity to match her album feels liberating. The Norman Fucking Rockwell tour's first leg kicks off on September 21 in New York. From there, it ventures to the West Coast, though it seems likely that more dates could be announced later. The hype for Norman Fucking Rockwell just got bigger.

On September 21 in Wantagh, New York, Lana's new journey begins, with seven more dates to go. She hits Vancouver, British Columbia after that on September 30 and then comes back to the United States for the duration of the tour, wrapping it up on October 11 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale on August 9.

Lana Del Rey recently revealed that Norman Fucking Rockwell will be out on August 30. She also shared the cover art, which features actor Duke Nicholson, grandson of Jack Nicholson. The LP will feature "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Venice Bitch," "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — But I Have It," and her cover of Sublime's "Doin' Time."

Check out the dates for the Norman Fucking Rockwell tour below.

9/21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/30 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/11 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre