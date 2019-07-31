Lana Del Rey's Tracklist For Norman Fucking Rockwell Gets Straight To The Point

(Neil Mockford/GC Images)

She also shared the cover art for the LP, out August 30

Lana Del Rey's forthcoming studio album Norman Fucking Rockwell is almost fucking here. She announced in June that it would be out in two fucking months. And now, today, we have the fucking cover art, tracklist, and release date. It'll be out on fucking August 30. This profanity is absolutely necessary.

The cover art for Norman Fucking Rockwell features Lana and actor Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Jack Nicholson, on what appears to be a joyous boat trip. Lana's sister, Chuck Grant, is behind the lens, and Jack Antonoff is one of the collaborators she worked with for the album. The accompanying tracklist features some of what we've heard before and some new material.

There are the previously released tunes "Mariners Apartment Complex," "Venice Bitch," "Hope Is a Dangerous Thing for a Woman Like Me to Have — But I Have It," and her cover of Sublime's "Doin' Time" along with surprises like "The Next Best American Record" that makes us genuinely curious as to what the Current Best American Record sounds like (Spoiler alert: It might be "Old Town Road"). With an August 30 release date, the answers are just around the corner.

In addition to preparing her new album, Lana is also working on a book of poetry called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass. It'll only cost a $1 when it hits shelves.

Take a look at Lana's cover art and tracklist up above.