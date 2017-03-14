Lana Del Rey And Jack Antonoff Team Up For The Dreary, Sweet 'Mariners Apartment Complex'

Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Last week, Lana Del Rey promised she'd have "two end of summer jams for ya" out soon. The first one has officially arrived via a dreamy video that dropped Wednesday (September 12) for a song called "Mariners Apartment Complex."

In it, Lana's voice gets to breathe over lush piano and string orchestration that sounds a little like Chris Isaak's immortal "Wicked Game." It's melancholy as hell, but it sounds good, produced and co-written by pop maestro Jack Antonoff, who helmed both Taylor Swift's Reputation and Lorde's Melodrama in 2017.

The accompanying video — created with Lana's sister, Chuck — is simple: a swirling shot of rocks in a rush of ocean interspersed with black-and-white film footage of Lana herself and some associates doing mundane things like hanging out by a fence and cradling a butterfly. But paired with the music, it's like staying in and listening to a really good song on repeat during a thunderstorm.

The second of the aforementioned jams is apparently called "Venice Bitch," set to drop on September 18 ahead of a new Lana album due out in 2019.

Until then, we've got a lot of romantic, woozy, rainy-day goodness to dig into here. Watch the full video above.