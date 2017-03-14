Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey And Jack Antonoff Team Up For The Dreary, Sweet 'Mariners Apartment Complex'

See the beachy music video now

Last week, Lana Del Rey promised she'd have "two end of summer jams for ya" out soon. The first one has officially arrived via a dreamy video that dropped Wednesday (September 12) for a song called "Mariners Apartment Complex."

In it, Lana's voice gets to breathe over lush piano and string orchestration that sounds a little like Chris Isaak's immortal "Wicked Game." It's melancholy as hell, but it sounds good, produced and co-written by pop maestro Jack Antonoff, who helmed both Taylor Swift's Reputation and Lorde's Melodrama in 2017.

The accompanying video — created with Lana's sister, Chuck — is simple: a swirling shot of rocks in a rush of ocean interspersed with black-and-white film footage of Lana herself and some associates doing mundane things like hanging out by a fence and cradling a butterfly. But paired with the music, it's like staying in and listening to a really good song on repeat during a thunderstorm.

The second of the aforementioned jams is apparently called "Venice Bitch," set to drop on September 18 ahead of a new Lana album due out in 2019.

Until then, we've got a lot of romantic, woozy, rainy-day goodness to dig into here. Watch the full video above.