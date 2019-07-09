Megan Thee Stallion Brings Hot Girl Summer To The Kimmel Stage

(Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Last night (July 8), in the midst of Hot Girl Summer, Megan Thee Stallion brought a fresh wave of Charizard-like heat to Jimmy Kimmel Live! when she performed "Realer" and "Big Ole Freak." In her debut on the late-night talk show, she cranked the thermostat to nuclear tempertatures as she revisited two of her biggest songs with style and grace, bathed in reds and oranges. The performance christened the true start of Hot Girl Summer. It's only going to get bigger, better, and hotter from here.

Megan sure knows how to make you sweat. Her videos are steamy and the cover for her recently released project Fever was hot enough to make you perspirate instantly. She brought her toasty nature to Kimmel with a stage set that placed her directly inside of a fire. Clad in a cowboy hat and massive cowboy boots straight out of Red Dead Redemption 2, she rolled her body to fro while performing her two massive hits. First came "Realer" with a changing virtual backdrop of bouncing cars and an intricate routine from backup dancers, and then came "Big Ole Freak," characterized by smooth movements and sensual, sexy energy.

Megan released Fever in May featuring the previously released tune, "Sex Talk." Since then, she's kept busy. She's a part of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class and collaborated with Juicy J and City Girls on "Three Point Stance" that came out in June. She's heading out with Meek Mill and Future on the Legendary Nights tour that kicks off in August.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform "Realer" and "Big Ole Freak" up above.