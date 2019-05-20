The Rise of Megan Thee Stallion, In Five Songs

“The Houston Cypher” (2016)

Megan told Vulture that her infamous verse in “The Houston Cypher” — the fiery local moment that laid the foundation for widespread dominance — was done on a whim. “My homeboy was like, ‘Megan, I need you to come with me to this cypher,’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘A cypher? I ain’t going to that.’ And he was like, ‘No, for real, Megan. It’s gonna be lit, come on.’ So I was like, ‘All right, cool. I’ma go.’” She pulled up to the rooftop cypher as the sole woman rapper in an enormous circle of at least two dozen fellow Houston artists. You can see: When it’s her turn to step up (she goes second), all attention melts away from everyone else.

She’s direct, certain, and bossy. The striking cypher verse reveals total confidence in her delivery, so much so that the blurred faces in the background can be seen smiling and hollering as her hands move over her body and her hips slowly sway from side to side. This X-rated minute placed her piece on the larger board of the industry, going viral and introducing her to a world meant for her to rule.