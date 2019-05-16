Megan Thee Stallion Keeps It All The Way One Hundred On 'Realer'

(Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion season is upon us, and with it, there's a dangerous fever going around. That sickness, of course, is her new project, Fever, set to come out on Friday (May 17). But on the eve of its release, Megan has decided to graciously gift us, her adoring and obsessed fans, with "Realer." It's the kind of wretched, hard-hitting anthem that's the exact opposite of "Big Ole Freak" and is an indicator that Fever is going to be all over the place. We can't wait to get sick.

Megan's latest is a simple, straightforward romp through trap Candy Land. The beat couldn't be more venomous. Giant, alien trap drums boom and crash with such ferocity that it'll throw your equilibrium off. It sounds enormous, but Megan manages to carve her way through the dense shrubbery, forging her own path in this wasteland. Her voice is loud and shrill and she booms out the kind of boss talk that would make Don Corleone bow to her every whim. It's a tight and precise piece of the pie that is Fever.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion shared the tracklist and cover art for Fever. Its blaxploitation-like aesthetic draws to mind the work of actress Pam Grier in the 1970s, and the steamy cover hints at an epic project. It will feature the previously released "Sex Talk" as well as features from DaBaby and Juicy J.

Listen to "Realer" up above.