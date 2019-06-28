Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, And Juicy J Just Delivered Your Tailgate Anthem

( Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)/(Andrew Chin/Getty Images)/(Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for BET)

Juicy J's music is the fountain of youth. Take one listen to any of his many bass-heavy anthems about nightlife, partying, and sex. You'll be transported to a period of hedonistic excitement, one where nothing matters but pleasure, and, of course, good music. His new track, "Three Point Stance," transports you to a blunt world of sex and lust, populated by Megan Thee Stallion and City Girls who cut straight to the point and limit the gimmicks. This song is rated NC-17.

Welcome to Aphrodite's playground, where the steam is hot, the clothes are non-existent, and the fun can't be fully explained without a parent's expressed consent. It's a joyous, party-like atmosphere that populates "Three Point Stance," where fast bass drums and snares set the pace for the dancing to get hot and heavy. The name of the song comes from a manner of standing that linebackers and running backs are in at the start of a football play. But here, it takes on an X-rated approach, one that everyone on the track makes abundantly clear. Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami of City Girls bring unabashed confidence to their vulgar rhymes as they twist up the track's backend, complementing Juicy J who's pulling the strings. J.T. handles the outro with two lines that contain more power than nearly anything else.

Juicy J released his fourth studio album, Rubba Band Business, in 2017. It looks like a project could be on the horizon.

Listen to the seriously sexual "Three Point Stance" up above.