Meek Mill, Future, And Megan Thee Stallion Will Make Summer Nights Legendary On New Tour

Summertime is when the fun usually starts, when the weather is warm and inviting, and there's so much to do, so many faces to see. This summer, a new tour is coming to take over these hot evenings and it involves some of rap music's biggest faces. Be on the lookout for the Legendary Nights Tour by Meek Mill and Future, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, YG, and Mustard.

Meek Mill and Future announced the tour today (June 18) in a surprise that has everyone preparing to clear their schedules. The tour starts in St. Louis on August 28 and wraps up in October in Las Vegas. There are 24 stops in total, with YG, Mustard, and Megan Thee Stallion joining for certain dates and missing others. General admission tickets go on sale on June 21 so there's still time to prepare for the adventure.

There's so much new music out between all of the aforementioned artists that there's no shortage of new material to be performed. Meek released his fourth studio album Championships in 2018 and Future just released the Save Me EP earlier this month. Both YG and Megan Thee Stallion shared new projects in May.